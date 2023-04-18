Post Malone, Robbie Williams among 2023’s F1 concert headliners

On Sept 16, Post Malone will make his Singapore debut at the Zone 4 Padang Stage.

English pop star Robbie Williams and American rapper-singer Post Malone are set to dazzle at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 on Sept 15 to 17.

Together with a line-up of artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising, including Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang, as well as Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, indie-folk and pop singer-songwriter Niki and rapper Warren Hue, they are among the first wave of entertainment acts announced on Tuesday.

On Sept 15, the 88rising artistes will perform at the Zone 4 Padang Stage throughout the day, and more acts from the collective are set to be added to this line-up.

On Sept 16, Post Malone will make his Singapore debut at the Zone 4 Padang Stage. The Grammy-nominated star has released four full-length albums and is known for his song Congratulations (2017). His fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache (2022), marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Billboard Top 200.

Williams makes his return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sept 17, after performing to a crowd of 50,000 fans at the Padang in 2014 despite a heavy downpour. Among the most decorated music artistes in the world, he is famous for hits such as Angels (1997), Millennium (1998), Candy (2012), Feel (2002) and She’s The One (1999).

More acts are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks to complete the full entertainment programme.

All tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 provide access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4. Patrons will need to ensure they have a valid ticket on the day of an act’s performance. Priced from $128 for a single-day ticket and $398 for a three-day pass, official tickets can be purchased from www.singaporegp.sg and authorised ticketing partners.