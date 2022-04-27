Psy collaborates with BTS' Suga for new single That That

BTS' Suga co-produced with Psy, taking part in the overall production from writing lyrics to composition to arrangement.

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD) - Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy has teamed up with Suga of K-pop phenomenon BTS for his new album, Psy 9th.

Psy's agency P Nation revealed on Tuesday (April 26) that Suga collaborated with Psy on a new song That That, which will front Psy's ninth full-length album.

Suga co-produced That That with Psy, taking part in the overall production from writing lyrics to composition to arrangement, the agency said.

A teaser video of That That released on Tuesday shows Psy donning a cowboy outfit and running wildly toward the camera on the streets of a Western town as a sentimental guitar instrumental plays in the background.

In a separate teaser video for the song, the BTS member and Psy each spoke about their experience of working together.

Working with the veteran artist, Suga, 29, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, said he had initially felt nervous. But with time, he said the two musicians "became besties in a way".

"It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun," said the seasoned producer, who has worked on both BTS' albums as well as solo works.

Psy said he usually makes an effort so that younger artists do not feel uncomfortable around him, but with Suga, the 44-year-old said he barely felt the age gap.

"He wasn't just my junior in the business but I felt he was truly my friend," he said, adding: "If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

That That is the latest song to be revealed from Psy 9th, which consists of 12 tracks, all produced in collaboration with some of the biggest names in K-pop.

They include Celeb (featuring Bae Suzy), Happier (featuring R&B singer Crush), Now (featuring Hwasa of Mamamoo) and Forever (featuring Tablo of hip-hop trio Epik High).

Psy 9th will be released on Friday (April 29).

Itis Psy's first full-length album in almost five years, since he dropped his eighth LP, 4X2=8, in 2017 under his long-time agency YG Entertainment.

In 2018, Psy left YG and established his own label, P Nation, the following year. He soon signed on various artists, including Korean-American rapper Jessi, K-pop soloist Hyuna and former member of boy band Pentagon, Dawn, and singer Heize.

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, officially debuted as a singer in 2001 with his first album Psy From The Psycho World! and carved out a niche with his brand of catchy dance music.

He became an unexpected breakout success when his 2012 single Gangnam Style went viral, with its music video becoming the first video on YouTube to rack up one billion views and, later, two billion views.