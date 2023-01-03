Rapper Bad Bunny unapologetic over viral clip of him tossing fan’s phone into the water

LOS ANGELES – Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny has addressed a recent fan interaction which went viral on Twitter, calling it “a lack of respect”.

In one video, which had more than 5.1 million views within a day of being uploaded on Monday, the 28-year-old star – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – is seen with a group of people while a fan films herself walking along with them. They were reportedly in the Dominican Republic.

She then goes up to him and pushes her phone towards his face.

In response, Bad Bunny grabs the device and tosses it a few metres away into the water, to the fan’s dismay, and walks away without breaking his stride.

In a subsequent tweet which seemingly addressed the incident, Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something or just to meet me will always receive my attention and respect.

“Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

Bad Bunny was the top streaming artist on Spotify in 2022 for the third consecutive year.

His fifth album, 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You), was the first Spanish album to earn a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year, and he is credited with helping Spanish music achieve mainstream popularity globally.

However, his success has taken a toll on him and he recently announced he was taking a break.