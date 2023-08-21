Rapper Drake catches book hurled at him during concert
SAN FRANCISCO – Musicians now need to have lightning-quick reflexes apart from singing and dancing skills.
Canadian rap superstar Drake is no stranger to having random objects, such as bras and e-cigarettes, thrown at him onstage.
In several fan-captured videos, the 36-year-old was seen effortlessly catching a blue book that was hurled at him during his It’s All A Blur Tour in San Francisco last Friday. The object thrown was a copy of Drake’s new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness, which he co-wrote with long-time songwriting partner Kenza Samir.
“You’re lucky I’m quick,” said Drake sternly to the fan before tossing the book to the side. “I would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face.”
Perhaps the concertgoer who threw the book was unhappy that Drake did not offer a designer handbag, which he did at an earlier concert in Inglewood, California.
Last Wednesday, the singer generously gifted a pink Hermes Birkin bag, supposedly worth US$35,000 (S$48,000), to a female fan in the front row, declaring that “Drake ain’t cheap”.
In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake said he had been collecting Hermes Birkin bags for years as he intended to give them to the woman he settles down with.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now