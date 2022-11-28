 Selena Gomez and Blackpink finally meet in person after music collaboration in 2020, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Selena Gomez and Blackpink finally meet in person after music collaboration in 2020

Selena Gomez and Blackpink finally meet in person after music collaboration in 2020
American singer-actress Selena Gomez (centre) has finally met K-pop girl group Blackpink after their 2020 collaboration.PHOTO: SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Nov 28, 2022 07:17 am

NEWARK – American singer-actress Selena Gomez and K-pop girl group Blackpink, who collaborated remotely on hit song Ice Cream in 2020, have finally met in person.

Gomez, 30, posted three photos on Instagram over the weekend with the quartet, who recently completed the American leg of their world tour.

For the pink-themed Ice Cream music video, Blackpink had filmed their parts in South Korea, while Gomez shot her scenes in the United States, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In the caption, Gomez wrote: “Selpink chillin’.”

She had not met the entire group before, although she had previously encountered members Jisoo and Rose in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

From the backdrop and outfits, fans deduced that the group photos were taken earlier this month at Blackpink’s Newark concert.

Pentatonix consists of (from left) Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola.
Music

Pentatonix back at The Star Theatre for March concert

Related Stories

Lee Seung-gi takes action against agency for not paying him for 18 years of work

Kanye West confirms 2024 US presidential run with alt-right figure working on his campaign

Thai singer and KinnPorsche star Jeff Satur to hold concert in February

Gomez isn’t the only famous fan of the group to attend their US concerts.

Among the big names spotted bopping along at their sold-out shows were Marvel actor Simu Liu, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon and actress Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in upcoming series The Idol with Blackpink’s Jennie.

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello also made a special guest appearance during their first two concerts in California to perform her 2019 hit Liar with Jisoo.

Blackpink kicks off the European leg of their tour in London at the end of the month.

They will perform in Singapore in May 2023, with tickets selling out within 90 minutes when they went on sale on Nov 24.

More On This Topic
Pop star Selena Gomez found it ‘nerve-racking’ to lift lid on her life in new documentary
Not afraid to ask stupid questions: Selena Gomez on taking on producer role

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MUSICIANSk-popsocial mediaCONCERTS