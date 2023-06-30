 S.H.E singer Ella Chen says she was sexually assaulted at a young age, Latest Music News - The New Paper
S.H.E singer Ella Chen says she was sexually assaulted at a young age

Taiwanese star Ella Chen said that the perpetrator was the son of her father’s friend and also a neighbour.PHOTO: ELLA CHEN/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Jun 30, 2023 06:49 pm

TAIPEI - Taiwanese star Ella Chen has revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was in primary school.

The 42-year-old singer-actress of girl group S.H.E was asked about Taiwan’s ongoing #MeToo movement while attending an event to promote a skincare brand in Taipei on Thursday.

She said of the incident: “At that time, I was not sure about it and did not know how to express it.”

Chen, who is a celebrity participant on Chinese reality show Ride The Wind 2023, said that the perpetrator was the son of her father’s friend and also a neighbour, and that the assault took place when she went to their house to play computer games.

She recalled: “I was sitting on his lap when he suddenly put his hand into my underwear. I screamed and crawled out crying after I realised something was wrong.”

Chen said she did not tell her parents about the incident and did not know how to handle it then.

Tseng Jing-hua elaborates on the lengths he goes to in order to immerse himself in his roles.
Tseng Jing-hua goes all out to immerse himself in his roles

She kept it to herself for many years until she discovered during a family dinner that her two elder sisters were also assaulted by the same person, who touched the breasts of one of her sisters.

When asked by the media if she is still affected by the incident, she said: “I will not forget about it, but my life will not be on pause because of it either.”

Chen, who is married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai and has a six-year-old son with him, said her experience highlighted the importance of sex education.

“We must teach our children how to protect themselves, how to say no bravely and how to respect one another.”

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen found himself dragged into the #MeToo movement. He took to social media late on Thursday to refute an anonymous Facebook post that claimed on Wednesday that an accomplished actor had improper relationships with several women even though he has a girlfriend.

It also alleged that the man was able to influence production units and directors to drop actresses and female staff whom he had sex with if he wanted to avoid them.

It added that the actor, identified only as W, had played upright characters onscreen, like a lawyer and a prosecutor.

Wu portrayed a defence attorney in the series The World Between Us (2019) and a prosecutor in the crime thriller drama Copycat Killer (2023).

Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen denied the allegations made in the anonymous post, adding he does not know the person behind it.  PHOTO: WU KANG-JEN/FACEBOOK

The 40-year-old, who is dating Taiwanese actress Ivy Shao, denied the allegations made in the anonymous post, adding he does not know the person behind it.

He wrote: “I am not worried about #MeToo or things I have not done. I have classified the post as a personal feud after reading it... and using the #MeToo issue to create trouble.”

忙完了，可以好好坐下來打個字。（沒辦法沒有經紀人事情只能一個一個來） 很多長輩來關心我（比我還緊張），說不要對號入座，要認真小心回答，我都理解，心想沒做過請他們不用擔心，但因為對方是匿名，文中針對性很強，加上記者擺明的一直問，下午我就對於內...

Posted by 吳慷仁Kang Ren Wu on Thursday, June 29, 2023
 

