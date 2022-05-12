'Simply too many songs I want to sing': A-lin on her concert playlist'

A-lin is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28, 2022.

Some fans might not recognise Taiwanese diva A-lin on the cover of her new album Link.

Gone are her long dark locks. Instead, she spots a blonde curly bob, which she promises to showcase at her upcoming concert in Singapore on May 28.

But lest one assumes that she has just gone through a break-up or difficult period, the 38-year-old said she changed her hairdo so that it is more manageable.

Speaking to The Straits Times from Taipei on April 29, she explained: "When I had long hair, I used a lot of hairspray and my scalp could not take it. I hope it will be neater and easier with this new haircut."

Her stylist also felt that blonde would go well with A-lin's skin tone.

So, is it true that blondes have more fun? "Well, I am still me," she replied. "How I look does not affect how I am inside."

Having performed here in 2017 and 2019, she is looking forward to returning to Singapore, which is also the first stop of her upcoming tour.

"It is not easy to put together a concert during a pandemic, and I'm excited to see my fans again - we will sing, chat, dance, cry. Given it is the first large-scale live concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since the start of the pandemic, I want to make sure everyone has a good time."

But one fear is her upcoming show will overrun, like her 2017 gig at The Star Theatre, which went beyond 11pm. She did not even step off the stage before the encore segment in a bid to save time.

It has been a struggle to decide on the set list for her upcoming show, she said.

"I want to please everyone, and there are simply too many songs I want to sing."

Old favourites such as Give Me A Reason To Forget (2010) and A Kind Of Sorrow (2018) will definitely be included.

Several songs on her new album will also likely make the cut.

One of these is Conversation, which explores the sense of alienation people feel in a world dominated by online interactions.

A-lin, who uses social media to update fans about her music and projects, admitted that reaching her supporters in this way can feel a little cold.

She said: "There isn't the sense of warmth which I feel during autograph and meet-the-fans sessions."

Another of her new songs likely to be performed, Turn, focuses on how music can help people come to terms with painful emotions.

The song was inspired by conversations with her teenage daughter Blair, who is the only child of her and her baseball coach husband Huang Kan-lin.

A-lin said: "Our parents are always our teachers. My teacher was my mother, and now I am a mother myself, I hope my daughter will be able to experience all the events of life - from growing up, navigating work and relationships and finding her own path in life."

During the pandemic, A-lin spent much of her time at home reading books, watching movies and learning about music production. "It was an enriching experience. But now that things are under way, I am excited to get on the road again."

Link is available on platforms such as KKBox, Spotify and Apple Music.

Book it: A-Link With Passengers World Tour In Singapore 2022

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 28, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $288 via Sistic or call 6348-5555

Please note that the concert is a vaccinated-only event. Patrons are required to show valid proof of vaccination as a condition of entry into the venue. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be denied entry. For full admission rules and safe management measures, visit the event listing on Sistic.