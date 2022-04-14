Singapore rapper Shigga Shay sells out 999 NFTs within 4 minutes

The animated artworks are based on the cover of his 365 EP released in 2020.

Home-grown rapper Shigga Shay sold out all 999 artworks from his debut non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Spacebars, within four minutes after they were released on April 13.

Each NFT was sold for US$40 (S$54) through crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com, with total sales amounting to US$39,960. The value of the NFTs are expected to rise in the secondary market.

The animated artworks are based on the cover of his 365 EP released in 2020 and features a cartoon version of the rapper as an astronaut. The accompanying music includes a rap verse he wrote specially for the collection.

NFTs can be anything from a drawing to a video clip and ownership can be bought and sold on a decentralised digital ledger called a blockchain.

The Spacebars collection comprises three series, with each containing a different part of the rap verse.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Pek Jin Shen, sayshe was surprised at the response. His music company Drink Entertainment says he is the first South-east Asian music artiste to sell out an NFT so quickly.

The rapper says in a statement: "NFTs are going to change everything about how the way the world works. I'm just excited to be exploring the possibilities of how NFTs will change the music industry.

"The countless amount of opportunities it creates for artists and musicians are remarkable. It's an amazing tool to build community engagement, to reach and connect with your audience like never before."

The rapper, who will release a new EP, I AM U, on April 21, worked with several collaborators on the collection. The artwork was designed by Singaporean artiste Ebao, and animated in 3D by American digital creative agency Wild Portals. The music was done with the rapper's frequent collaborator, British producer superjdoug.

The rapper believes that NFTs and blockchain technology will change the music industry. "When Wild Portals approached me for this collaboration back in early 2021, I saw the potential of how music could evolve along with blockchain technology and create endless opportunities for musicians and artists alike."

The Straits Times understands that the rapper is working on releasing more NFT collections.