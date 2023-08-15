Singapore singer Kelly Poon pregnant three years after marriage

TAIPEI – Singapore singer Kelly Poon is six months pregnant, three years after her marriage.

The 40-year-old, who is based in Taiwan, tied the knot with Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, also 40, in February 2020.

According to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, the couple invited around 40 guests to a gender reveal party and baby shower in Taipei on Monday.

Among the guests were her co-stars from Taiwanese drama Girl’s Power (2018 to 2021), such as Singapore singer-actor Huang Jinglun, former Mediacorp actor-host Jeff Wang and Taiwanese actress Fon Cin.

Other attendees included Singapore actress Yvonne Lim, and Singapore singer Ruth Kueo and her fiance, Taiwanese music producer Sean Huang.

They cheered when the couple cracked an egg and revealed that they will have a baby boy.

Some of the guests were reportedly surprised that she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

She had recently appeared on variety shows such as Hot Door Night and Super Followers, though she wore loose-fitting dresses for both.

She was also seen wearing a loose-fitting dress in July when she posted on social media photos of her meeting Lim, Singapore actress Hong Huifang and radio DJ Kenneth Chung in Taipei.

Poon and Yo have been trying to conceive since their marriage more than three years ago.

“I have sought help from different Western and traditional Chinese physicians, and made adjustments to my body due to my age,” said Poon.

The first runner-up of singing reality show Project Superstar (2005) said she has gained only 10kg since her pregnancy and that, due to her age, her doctor has instructed her to undergo amniocentesis to check on the baby.

Poon and her husband said they decided to announce the happy news only after the pregnancy had stabilised.