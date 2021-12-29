Singer Bebe Rexha opens up about weight gain in emotional TikTok clip

In recent months, Bebe Rexha's issues with her body image has led her to take a break from social media.

LOS ANGELES - American singer Bebe Rexha, who had spoken in the past about embracing her body, has opened up about her recent weight gain in an emotional TikTok clip.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays',' which I am... ish," said the 32-year-old on Monday (Dec 27). "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed."

The Grammy-nominated singerof tracks such as I'm A Mess continued: "It's not just about that. I just feel disgusting, you know, like, in my own body."

In recent months, her issues with her body image has led her to take a break from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin. And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."

The tearful singer added: "I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

Her fans have rallied in the comments section to encourage her, including TikTok star Olivia Ponton, who said: "Numbers are just numbers, please don't let them take a toll on your mental health. You are absolutely stunning on the inside and out. You got this."