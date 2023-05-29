Singer Billie Eilish slams critics of her style, which has gone from boyish to feminine

Billie Eilish ditched her baggy tees and showed off a new look for her second album Happier Than Ever in 2021.

LOS ANGELES – American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, whose style has evolved drastically over the years, has called out critics who call her a sell-out.

In a series of scathing Instagram Stories over the weekend, she wrote: “I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.”

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, (they say) I changed and am a sell-out,” she continued, calling the haters “idiots”, “bozos” and “women-hating weirdos”.

“Let women exist,” she added.

The multiple Grammy-award winner, who made her debut in 2015 with Ocean Eyes, was known for rocking baggy clothes and her signature dyed green hair in the early years of her career.

Her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was one of the best-selling albums of 2019 and made her a global superstar.

For her second album Happier Than Ever in 2021, she ditched her baggy tees and showed off a new look, which saw her wearing corsets and stockings.

She said in her Instagram Stories that she could be both boyish and feminine.

“Fun fact: Did you know that women are multifaceted? Shocking, right? Believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things.

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness? OMG, insane, right? Who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”