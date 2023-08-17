 Singer Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split up after one year of marriage, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singer Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split up after one year of marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in Los Angeles in June 2022, nearly six years after they met when they co-starred in the music video for her single Slumber Party (2016). PHOTO: BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Aug 17, 2023 05:32 pm

LOS ANGELES – American pop princess Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split up after 14 months of marriage, according to United States media.

Entertainment portal ET Online reported on Wednesday that Asghari, a 29-year-old Iranian-American model-actor, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old singer that day.

According to entertainment website TMZ, Asghari listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

TMZ first broke the news on Wednesday that the couple had split up over allegations of infidelity.

It quoted sources as saying that Asghari confronted Spears in a “nuclear argument” over a rumour that she had cheated on him.

The sources said he has moved out of their house and is now living on his own.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in Los Angeles in June 2022, nearly six years after they met while co-starring in the music video for her single Slumber Party (2016). 

The couple got engaged in September 2021 amid her battle over a controversial conservatorship that had given her father control of her affairs since 2008. It was dissolved by a judge in November 2021.

Rumours about the marriage being on the rocks have been swirling in recent months, after Asghari was seen without his wedding ring in March.

His representative, however, told People magazine then that he had taken it off as he was filming a movie.

Asghari marked the couple’s first wedding anniversary in June when he posted on Instagram Stories a photo of them wearing their wedding rings and a video montage from their big day.

Spears was previously married between 2004 and 2007 to American dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden. She was also married for 55 hours to her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

