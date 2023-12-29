Singer Cher files for conservatorship for son Elijah, alleging substance abuse

Singer Cher has applied for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, alleging substance abuse.

American singer Cher is looking to take over the finances of her son due to his alleged substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Oscar-winning actress filed a conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec 27 that would give her temporary control of the finances of Elijah Blue Allman, her son with the late musician Gregg Allman.

According to court documents, Cher alleged that Mr Allman, 47, is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues”.

Lawyers for Cher, 77, said a conservator was “urgently needed” to protect his property and physical and mental health.

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, such as those with dementia or other mental illnesses. It can be used to manage a person’s financial or personal affairs, or both.

Mr Allman is currently entitled to regular financial distributions from a trust set up by his father, who died in 2017.

However, Cher is “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk”.

The document added that Mr Allman’s estranged wife, Ms Marieangela King, “is not fit to be his conservator because their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises”.

The petition also documented Cher’s attempts to get her son into treatment.

A hearing for a temporary order is set for Jan 5, with the hearing on a permanent order scheduled for March 6.

Ms King, 36, had accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Mr Allman in November 2022 from a New York City hotel room, where the couple was celebrating their anniversary.

Cher has denied the allegations.

Cher was married to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She has another son, Chaz Bono, from her marriage to her former singing partner Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975.