Singer Christine Fan’s concert cancelled in wake of husband Blackie Chen’s #MeToo scandal

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Christine Fan has cancelled her concert in September after her husband, television host Blackie Chen, became embroiled in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement.

The concert organiser announced on social media on Friday evening that her Between Us show, scheduled to be held at the Taipei Music Centre on Sept 8, has been canned.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused to fans and listed the refund methods for those who bought tickets.

The announcement came as Fan, also known by her stage name FanFan, faced a boycott over her concert after she continued to stand by Chen in the face of allegations of sexual harassment from singer Tina Chou, actress Yuan Kuo and musician DJ Swallow in June.

Chen, 46, and Fan, 47, have denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Chou.

Fan’s defence of Chen has also been discredited by Internet sleuths who were able to dig through her social media posts and refute her claims, which led to further backlash against the celebrity couple.

The Taiwanese media estimated that the no-show could cost her up to NT$1 million (S$43,040), including venue rentals and other administrative fees, as it was cancelled not due to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters.

Additionally, she has to make refunds to sponsors and fans as about 80 per cent of the tickets were sold.

Coincidentally, Chou and Kuo – two of Chen’s accusers who have not posted on social media in days – returned to the platforms on Friday.

Chou, 38, also known by her stage name Da Ya (Big Tooth), spoke about being outdoors under the sun, while Kuo, 34, mentioned how she spent her last few days fruitfully.

DJ Swallow said at a public event on Friday that she is willing to testify in court for Chou if necessary.