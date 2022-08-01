Singer Coco Lee apologises for her poor singing at Chinese film awards

WUHAN - Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee has apologised for her sub-standard singing at a film awards ceremony in China over the weekend.

Lee, 47, performed her song Dow Ma Dan at the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards held in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Saturday (July 30). But she was criticised by netizens for being seriously out of tune.

Lee, whose hit songs include Di Da Di and A Love Before Time, apologised for disappointing her listeners but explained that there were technical problems.

"I was also very annoyed after reading the netizens' feedback as there were problems with the in-ear monitors" she wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

"There were hip-hop elements in the song this time, so the low bass was very heavy, covering my voice and making it inaudible."

Lee said she tried her best despite not being able to hear her voice.

"I want to say sorry that I have disappointed everyone even though I should have presented everyone with a better performance on Saturday night," she wrote. "I will learn from this lesson and work harder next time to show you my best performance."

The singer recently appeared on music reality show Infinity And Beyond (2022) and also performed the theme song for the Chinese sci-fi comedy Moon Man.

The movie was released last weekend and has already collected about 1 billion yuan (S$204 million) in three days through Sunday, sparking talk that its box office takings could exceed that of The Battle At Lake Changjin II (2022), the current box office champion in China this year.

The first movie, The Battle At Lake Changjin (2021), won Best Picture at the Hundred Flowers Awards on Saturday, with Best Director going to Wen Muye of Nice View.