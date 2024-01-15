Singer Crystal Ong not releasing CNY album in 2024 after death of good friend Queenzy Cheng

Crystal Ong (right) and her good friend Queenzy Cheng, who died from a brain aneurysm in November 2023 at the age of 37.

Malaysian singer Crystal Ong has announced that she will not be releasing a Chinese New Year (CNY) album in 2024 after the death of her good friend Queenzy Cheng.

Cheng died suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Nov 28, aged 37. She was a member of Malaysian girl group M-Girls, along with Ong, Angeline Khoo and Cass Chin, all aged 37.

The group debuted in 2001 and would release a CNY album almost every year before going on hiatus in 2017. Cheng, Ong and Khoo would go on to release solo CNY albums annually.

“Many people have asked me if I will release any albums in 2024,” Ong wrote on social media on Jan 13. “I won’t have any solo Chinese New Year album in 2024 as I can’t really be happy.”

Ong said she had already recorded the songs for 2024, but eventually decided not to release them.

“For me, the original intention of singing Chinese New Year songs is to bring joy to everyone,” she elaborated on her decision.

“Pretending to be happy even though I am not, and sending best wishes to everyone, deviates from my original intention. What I need now is to settle myself down before setting off again.”

She thanked her fans for their understanding and encouragement, adding that she will still be attending CNY events.

Ong was devastated after Cheng died and has shared on social media a photo of her hugging her friend’s casket before the funeral.

Ong took part in an event in December to promote the CNY album Happy Dragons and was seen in a video shared by her agency on social media crying during a group song and dance that she used to perform with Cheng.

She later uploaded the video of her performance with Cheng, writing: “We had agreed that you would cross-post me after the music video was launched, but I didn’t expect this dance to be my last one with you.”