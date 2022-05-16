 Singer Fish Leong misses out on this year's Golden Melody Awards, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Fish Leong misses out on this year's Golden Melody Awards

Singer Fish Leong misses out on this year's Golden Melody Awards
Fish Leong had forgotten to submit her entry for the awards. PHOTO: FISH LEONG/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
May 16, 2022 09:41 pm

TAIPEI - Malaysian singer Fish Leong missed the chance to compete in this year's Golden Melody Awards - known as the Grammys of Taiwan - as she forgot about the registration.

Leong, who is based in Taiwan, released her new EP, The Sonnet Of Three Days, in September last year to good reviews.

This year's Golden Melody Awards will be held in the Kaohsiung Arena on July 2. The list of nominees will reportedly be unveiled on Wednesday (May 18).

Leong, 43, has been nominated six times for Best Female Vocalist - Mandarin at the awards, but has not won before. Her fans hoped her latest EP would help her fulfil that dream.

After reading her fans' comments, however, she realised she had forgotten to submit her entry.

"I was so focused on preparing for my new album and living a good life that I forgot about the date of registration," she said. "I feel for my fans as there is this void in their hearts."

Yang Hsiu-hui posted a photo of her with Bai Yun, with the caption: "We are together. Let's congratulate us."
TV

Yang Hsiu-hui, Bai Yun deny they are dating after joke post

Related Stories

Actor Christopher Lee is coming home as filming for movie Workers wraps up

New mum Chiling Lin celebrates her first Mother's Day

Barbie Hsu shares first photo since her marriage to DJ Koo

Leong said she is stepping up the pace on her new album and there is a chance her fans can listen to her new songs this year.

Besides album preparation and holding a concert in Kaohsiung in February, Leong has also devoted her spare time to cooking, which she is known to be passionate about. She can cook Chinese and western dishes as well as make desserts.

Leong, who has not returned to Malaysia for more than two years due to the pandemic, disclosed that she plans to return home soon to visit her parents and friends with the easing of border restrictions.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

taiwanCelebrities