 Singer Jackson Wang groped by fan onstage during Brazil concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Jackson Wang groped by fan onstage during Brazil concert

An overly enthusiastic fan was captured on video with her hands all over singer Jackson Wang.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LETICIA MARTUCCI/YOUTUBE
Suzanne Sng
May 19, 2023 08:47 pm

SAO PAULO – Singer Jackson Wang, currently on his Magic Man world tour, is known to invite fans on stage. But one of them may have taken things too far.

An overly enthusiastic woman was captured on video with her hands all over the Hong Kong-born star, a member of K-pop boy band Got7, during his show in Sao Paulo on Monday.

While he was performing his song I Love You 3000 II seated next to her, she continued groping and hugging him and, at one point, moved her hand up his inner thigh.

Wang, 29, laughed it off and managed to divert her attention by swinging her legs over his instead.

At previous stops on his world tour – which kicked off in Bangkok in November 2022 and took in cities such as Singapore, London, Paris, San Francisco and Vancouver – he had invited, without incident, lucky fans on stage to be serenaded by him.

The Brazilian fan’s antics, which were shared initially on YouTube and then spread on Twitter, sparked outrage over the perceived harassment of her idol and lack of boundaries.

A handful of fans applauded the bold moves, with one commenter saying: “I wouldn’t even dare to look him in the eyes, but look at this.”

Others condemned her actions, with one writing: “The way he literally just got assaulted by some random a** lady and people are giggling and finding it hot.”

One netizen tweeted: “You can be excited but everyone has boundaries and there’s a limit to how far you take interactions. This isn’t okay at all. Have some common sense.”

CONCERTSsocial mediaHARASSMENTk-pop