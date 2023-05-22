Singer Jessie J gives birth to first child after suffering a miscarriage in 2021

English singer Jessie J told fans that both she and her baby boy are doing great.

LONDON – English singer Jessie J has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

“A week ago, my whole life changed,” the 35-year-old wrote on a black background on Instagram Stories last Friday. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love.”

The pop artiste, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, continued: “He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole (world).”

Reassuring her fans that both she and the baby are doing great, Jessie J said: “I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, mine and here. I am so grateful. Phew.”

The singer – who is known for songs such as Bang Bang (2014), Price Tag (2011) and Domino (2011) – also thanked fans who have been following her journey for their love and support. She added that she will be back on Instagram when she is ready.

In November 2021, she revealed on the social media platform that she had suffered a miscarriage “after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat”.

Jessie J, who has been romantically linked to Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Colman, 39, since April 2022, announced on Instagram in January that she was pregnant in a video montage set to her song Sunflower.

She disclosed in February that she was expecting a boy, before showing off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Brit Awards a few hours later. She has not revealed the identity of the father.

She shared her last pregnancy update on social media on May 6, when she posted several black-and-white images of herself with her pregnant belly, writing: “I don’t want no fancy fancy pictures, no retouching. I want to look back at these and remember this time exactly as I looked and felt.”