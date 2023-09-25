Singer JJ Lin flashes abs at Beijing concert

BEIJING – Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin was in a revealing mood at his Beijing concert on Sunday.

Near the end of his show at the Beijing National Stadium, the 42-year-old lifted up his shirt to reveal his abs to the appreciative crowd for about three seconds before he put his shirt down.

He then faced his fans from another angle and lifted up his shirt once more for them to catch a glimpse of his taut tummy.

Lin, who is on his JJ20 World Tour in China, held three concerts at the stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, from last Friday to Sunday.

Hong Kong singer G.E.M and Chinese singer Zhou Shen were his special guests during the first two concerts.

Lin’s special guest on Sunday was his good friend, Chinese singer Han Hong, 51. The pair performed Lin’s song If Only, as well as their collaboration Under The Cloud. They high-fived each other after the segment, with Han giving Lin a kiss on the cheek.

Lin previously gave his Weibo followers a feast for the eyes when he flaunted his chiselled physique – a six-pack and biceps that he painstakingly trained for – in a video clip uploaded on the Chinese social media platform in April 2019.

He had promised his fans during his Sanctuary 2.0 concert in Suzhou, China, earlier that month that he would show off his abs if he garnered 50 million followers on Weibo. He now has more than 54 million fans on the platform.