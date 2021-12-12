Music

Singer Jolin Tsai spends three days baking Squid Game-inspired cake
Jolin Tsai unveiled her creation on Instagram Stories on Dec 11, 2021.PHOTOS: JOLINTSAI/INSTAGRAM
Dec 12, 2021 10:40 pm

TAIPEI - Taiwanese pop queen Jolin Tsai has painstakingly replicated hit K-drama Squid Game in cake form.

She unveiled her creation, which took her three days to put together, on Instagram Stories on Saturday (Dec 11).

Even though Tsai, 41, has her own bakery, Your Majesty Cake - which specialises in elaborate fondant cakes - she did not outsource the work.

Instead, she did everything herself as it was a special request from her niece, who is a huge fan of the show.

The double-sided birthday cake featured two scenes from the dystopian series about a group of desperate people who have to play deadly versions of childhood games to win a huge cash prize.

On one side, there was a giant creepy doll flanked by two tiny figures in red jumpsuits.

On the other side, there were flights of stairs with more figures in red jumpsuits.

Pieces of Dalgona candy, which were featured in one of the games in the show and spawned many copycat games in real life, were placed around the cake as decoration.

