Singer Katy Perry dedicates final Las Vegas show to daughter with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gave an emotional speech expressing gratitude for her loved ones, especially her three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

LAS VEGAS – Katy Perry’s final Las Vegas residency show last Saturday night brought out many celebrities, including Celine Dion, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

But the one who received special attention was Perry’s three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with long-time partner Orlando Bloom.

The American singer, 39, gave Daisy a sweet shoutout, calling her “my best friend”, and said: “I’m so glad you’re here. I love you so much.”

The toddler was seen on video screens at Resorts World Theatre, wearing a Minnie Mouse-inspired dress and waving to her mother.

The adorable exchange was captured by a fan and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. This was Daisy’s first public appearance.

Towards the end of the show, the Teenage Dream singer delivered an emotional speech. She thanked everyone who had supported her Las Vegas residency, which began in December 2021.

In fan footage, she could be seen fighting back tears as she dedicated the show to Daisy. “I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up.”

The Roar singer added: “So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Because never forget, love is and will always be the key.”

She called fiance Bloom “an incredible support system” and “amazing father”.

The British actor, 46, was seen in other fan videos dancing with Daisy when Perry performed her 2017 hit Chained To The Rhythm.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their daughter in 2020. The Lord Of The Rings actor is also father to son Flynn, 12, from his previous marriage to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.