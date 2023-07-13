Singer Lala Hsu says social media post which sparks concern is ‘serious misunderstanding’

Singer-songwriter Lala Hsu recently won Best Composer for Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu’s song Anything But.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer-songwriter Lala Hsu has issued a swift clarification on social media after an earlier post sparked concern.

“There are some things which seem extravagant to me, such as complaining publicly,” the 38-year-old wrote in Chinese on Facebook at 6.45am on Thursday. “Perhaps some things which are broken and unworthy of being talked about will become non-issues if I talk about them.”

Fans flocked to the comment area of Hsu’s post to express support and concern as she did not elaborate further. The post has garnered more than 18,000 “likes” and other reactions, as well as more than 200 comments as of Thursday afternoon.

Hsu commented under her post more than two hours later, clarifying that she was indeed talking about a “broken” thing.

“Don’t talk about my 10,000-year-old boots any more,” she said. “I feel insecure and can’t sing properly if I don’t wear them.”

Taiwanese musician Tso Kuang-ping reacted to her reply: “Was it a serious misunderstanding by everybody?”

Hsu replied: “Very serious misunderstanding. I was spooked.”

Sharp-eyed netizens have noticed in the past that Hsu was seen almost always wearing short black boots. Her staff had explained that Hsu feels safe wearing them, as she can stand more firmly in them.

The winner of the third season of the Taiwanese reality TV singing competition One Million Star in 2008, Hsu won Best Composer for Taiwanese singer Hung Pei-yu’s song Anything But at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards on July 1.