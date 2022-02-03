Singer Rihanna breaks silence on pregnancy

NEW YORK - Pop star Rihanna has broken her silence on her pregnancy a few days after the news broke that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Barbadian singer and fashion mogul made public the news on Monday (Jan 31) when celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted on Instagram photos of her pregnancy shoot in New York and tagged her in the post.

However, fans eager to congratulate her on social media were disappointed when Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took to social media on Tuesday to promote her new lipstick collection instead of talking about her pregnancy.

When the Fenty Beauty founder returned to social media late on Wednesday, she shared a photo of her looking at her baby bump and pictures from the pregnancy shoot with A$AP Rocky.

Referring to her growing "gang", the We Found Love (2011) singer wrote: "How the gang pulled up to black history month."

According to American media, the photo was taken on Jan 25, as she was seen in the same shirt in New York that day picking up dinner for A$AP Rocky, who was working in the recording studio.

Rumours linking the two musicians, both 33, began to swirl in January 2020 after Rihanna split from businessman Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was featured in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign in July 2020 and they were later spotted together on several occasions.

The American rapper - who is a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob - confirmed he was dating Rihanna in May 2021 when he called her the "love of my life" and "the One" in an interview with GQ magazine.