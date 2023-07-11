 Singer Tabitha Nauser reveals she is six months pregnant, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Tabitha Nauser reveals she is six months pregnant

Singer Tabitha Nauser reveals she is six months pregnant
Singer Tabitha Nauser announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday.PHOTO: TABITHANAUSER/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jul 11, 2023 04:45 pm

Swiss-Indian singer Tabitha Nauser, who is based in Singapore, has revealed she is pregnant. She has kept the pregnancy under wraps for the past six months.

The 31-year-old announced the news on Monday on Instagram.

She wrote: “Trying to keep this quiet for six months was kind of tough, but so happy we get to share this now. About to be a wild ride.”

She posted a photo of her pregnant belly, and one with her long-term partner, music development manager Louie Salmon-Pansuk, 29.

The Singapore Idol 2009 second runner-up added the hashtag #babygirl.

She also shared a reel on Instagram of her growing baby bump and included glimpses of the ultrasound scans.

British singer Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2023 ceremony in February.
Music

Harry Styles hit in eye during Vienna show

Related Stories

The sky's the limit for busker and songwriter Lyla Ng

Raised in the US, Coco Lee pushed boundaries for Mandopop singers

Touring with A-mei: Upcoming concerts are homecoming shows for her Singaporean musicians

The couple are on a road trip in Thailand and she has been sharing frequently on Instagram Stories about what they have been doing and eating. This included hiking up a mountain in Chiang Mai, covering 14.8km and chalking up some 21,000 steps.

She thanked her fans on Instagram Stories after the announcement, saying: “Louie and I are overwhelmed by the response.”

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MUSICIANSsocial mediapregnancy