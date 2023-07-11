Singer Tabitha Nauser reveals she is six months pregnant

Swiss-Indian singer Tabitha Nauser, who is based in Singapore, has revealed she is pregnant. She has kept the pregnancy under wraps for the past six months.

The 31-year-old announced the news on Monday on Instagram.

She wrote: “Trying to keep this quiet for six months was kind of tough, but so happy we get to share this now. About to be a wild ride.”

She posted a photo of her pregnant belly, and one with her long-term partner, music development manager Louie Salmon-Pansuk, 29.

The Singapore Idol 2009 second runner-up added the hashtag #babygirl.

She also shared a reel on Instagram of her growing baby bump and included glimpses of the ultrasound scans.

The couple are on a road trip in Thailand and she has been sharing frequently on Instagram Stories about what they have been doing and eating. This included hiking up a mountain in Chiang Mai, covering 14.8km and chalking up some 21,000 steps.

She thanked her fans on Instagram Stories after the announcement, saying: “Louie and I are overwhelmed by the response.”