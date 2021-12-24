Singer Wang Leehom's wife says she will not accept house from him

Ms Lee Jinglei said she would not accept the house from ex-husband Wang Leehom.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom's divorce saga showed few signs of ebbing as his estranged wife Lee Jinglei posted again on Thursday (Dec 23) to rebut claims against her.

Lee, 35, kicked off the social media post by writing: "I hope this letter can really put an end to this continuous saga so that everyone can return to a peaceful life."

The saga began on Dec 15 after Wang, 45, announced his divorce on social media. It was followed by several shocking revelations by Lee, with Wang apologising on Monday and announcing that he would temporarily quit the entertainment industry.

On Thursday, Lee explained why she had chosen not to settle the matter in private with Wang and why she was so harsh towards him.

The couple married in 2013 and have two daughters, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old son.

Lee said: "I have tried all the methods I could think of in private. Even today, I still haven't received a sincere apology, whether in public or in private."

She added that an apology is important, "because if people cannot admit their mistakes and keep blaming others for their mistakes, they will not be willing to repent and change".

She said what children need are not perfect parents, but honest and trustworthy parents who can face their problems bravely and change.

In response to claims that she was out for money and would not sue now that Wang has given her a house, as he announced on Monday, Lee wrote that she would not accept the house.

"From the beginning to the end, it is not about money or revenge," she said.

" I believe in the legal system and feel that it will deliver a fair result in the reasonable distribution of the assets that my children and I are entitled to legally."

She also apologised to innocent people who have been implicated in the divorce spat.

Mr Sean Lee, the husband of singer Vivian Hsu, defended his wife after her name was dragged into the saga.

In a letter issued by his legal firm, Mr Lee said he believed in his wife and called for an end to online harassment against her.