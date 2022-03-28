 Singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim test positive for Covid-19 with their two kids, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim test positive for Covid-19 with their two kids

Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim both shared the same photo on March 26 of four ART kits showing the double red lines. PHOTO: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT
Suzanne Sng
Mar 28, 2022 01:42 pm

Celebrity couple Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday (March 25).

Tay, who is seven months pregnant, and Sim both shared the same photo on Saturday (March 26) of four ART kits showing the double red lines.

In her caption, Tay, 38, gave an update on how the family was coping.

"The kids had high fever for half a day, and are thankfully happy and active again. I was really tired and felt feverish (and had a) headache for a day, but am better now with only a sore throat," she wrote. She and Sim, 40, have two sons aged one and four years old.

She added that she was avoiding taking medication due to her pregnancy and her symptoms were manageable.

She shared that Sim, who is also an athletics coach, was mostly fine except for a "phlegmy throat".

He wrote in Chinese in his post: "During my busiest period, I finally can take a break."

The couple, who have been married since 2015, staged their first full-fledged concert together, Re:Birth, on March 4 and 5.

Tay added in her post: "I am thankful that this kinda happened all together so we don't have to isolate from one another. I don't know how that is possible with toddlers, to be honest."

Tay's younger sister, singer Tay Kexin, 34, commented: "Heng (meaning lucky in Hokkien) ah, you can all have a Covid party together."

