South Korean broadcaster KBS deems two of BTS' songs too explicit to be aired

The three-disc anthology album, which will drop on June 10, includes three unreleased songs.PHOTO: BIGHIT_MUSIC/TWITTER
Suzanne Sng
Jun 09, 2022 05:24 pm

SEOUL - South Korean broadcaster KBS has found that two songs from BTS' latest album Proof have lyrics which are too explicit to be aired.

The three-disc anthology album, which will drop on Friday (June 10), includes three unreleased songs - Yet To Come, Run BTS and Born Singer, which was previously only available on YouTube and Soundcloud. Only Yet To Come was found to be fit for broadcast.

According to the broadcaster's representative on Wednesday (June 8), the two songs were found unsuitable due to "lyrics using swear words, vulgar words and crude expressions".

The 48-track compilation features the mega-boyband's numerous hits, such as Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, and their debut single No More Dream.

One of the discs consists entirely of previously unreleased demos and tracks which are fan favourites.

Their last studio album was Be, released in November 2020.

To celebrate their ninth anniversary and the new album, the septet will stream a live show on their official YouTube channel next Monday (June 13).

