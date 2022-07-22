Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Show Lo and more to perform at One Love Asia Festival

Catch stars like Stefanie Sun and Namewee at the One Love Asia Festival.

Singaporean Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua, Malaysian rapper Namewee and Taiwanese singer Show Lo are some of the artistes set to perform at One Love Asia Festival, which takes place at Bayfront Event Space Oct 22 and 23.

The line-up also includes Taiwanese singers Yoga Lin and WeiBird, Hong Kong singer Kelly Chen, as well as Taiwanese bands F.I.R. and Oaeen.

One Love Asia Festival was initially scheduled to take place on May 1 and 2 in 2020, but it was postponed several times due to restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each act is slated to play a 40-minute set. Tickets from $121 a day or $221 for a two-day pass will go on sale on July 25.

In May, Sun held a live-streamed concert that drew more than 240 million viewers. Her last concert tour, Kepler, ran from 2014 to 2015 and included a show at Singapore's National Stadium that drew 20,000 fans.

Chua recently won four prizes at the Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan: Album of the Year, Best Mandarin Album, Best Female Singer (Mandarin) and Best Vocal Album Recording for Depart (2021).

Book It / One Love Asia Festival 2022

Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue

When: Oct 22 and 23, 4pm

Admission: From $121 a day or $221 for a two-day pass. Tickets go on sale on July 25 at 11am through All Access Asia and Sistic's website.