Super Junior reunite at member Ryeowook’s wedding

In a rare reunion, all 15 members of veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior were recently spotted together.

The group, which debuted in 2005 under South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment, have gone through several member exits in their almost two decades in entertainment.

But member and vocalist Ryeowook’s wedding brought all the men back together in the same space – an uncommon sighting as they were in different countries and unpleasant circumstances had surrounded some members’ exits.

Ryeowook, 36, tied the knot with disbanded K-pop girl group Tahiti’s member Ari, 29, in a ceremony held in South Korea on May 26.

And his 14 former and current bandmates – Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Kyuhyun, Hangeng, Kangin, Kibum, Henry and Zhou Mi – showed up.

Canadian-Chinese member Henry and Chinese member Zhou Mi are part of Super Junior-M, a sub-unit of Super Junior that are focused on the Chinese market. The sub-unit have not been active since 2015 and Henry left in 2018.

SM Entertainment’s chief A&R (artists and repertoire) officer Chris Lee posted an Instagram Story on May 26 of all 15 members and Ari posing for a group photo, sparking much nostalgia among long-time K-pop fans. Another photo circulating online showed the 13 members of the main branch of Super Junior in one frame.

South Korean singer Bada from 1990s K-pop girl group S.E.S. also posted two videos showing various members of Super Junior enjoying themselves at the wedding, including one where some members got up and performed their biggest hit, Sorry, Sorry (2009).

Chinese star Hangeng filed to terminate his contract with SM Entertainment in 2009 and officially departed the group in 2011. Kibum, who had been on hiatus from the group to focus on acting since 2009, left both the group and SM Entertainment in 2015. Kangin withdrew from the group in 2019 following two drink-driving hit-and-run incidents. Sungmin has also been on hiatus from the group since 2015.

That leaves only nine members of Super Junior, who are still actively performing as part of the group today. Heechul, while still involved in song recordings and releases, does not take part in concerts due to health issues.

Super Junior last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2022 and will return to the same venue on July 14 for another concert.