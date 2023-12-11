 Taiwan singer Rainie Yang apologises for joke deemed offensive to Henan people, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Taiwan singer Rainie Yang apologises for joke deemed offensive to Henan people

Taiwan singer Rainie Yang apologises for joke deemed offensive to Henan people
Rainie Yang's comment sparked a backlash after videos of her making the comment went viral online. PHOTO: RAINIE YANG/WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan
Dec 11, 2023 07:56 pm

The uproar over Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s joke at her recent concert in China has not abated, even after her apology.

Yang had performed in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province on Dec 9 as part of her Like A Star world tour concert.

She had joked onstage that the people of Henan “have a reputation for lying”.

The 39-year-old was singing onstage when a couple in the audience was caught kissing on camera.

Cheers erupted and Yang asked the audience what had happened as she was not facing the screen.

People replied loudly that there was a couple kissing, and waved their light sticks together.

Taiwanese rock band Mayday are accused of lip-syncing during their Shanghai concert on Nov 16, 2023.
Music

Taiwanese rock band Mayday deny lip-syncing

Related Stories

Malaysian actor Danny Lee beaten up in Taiwan for bumping into parked car

Film legend Lin Ching-hsia threatened with swords, guns to take up roles in the past

Godfrey Gao’s father dies four years after Taiwanese-Canadian actor’s death

“The people of Zhengzhou are so naughty,” Yang joked. “The people of Henan can’t be like this. You know you have a reputation for lying, so don’t lie to me.”

Yang’s comment sparked a backlash after videos of her making the comment went viral online.

The singer, whose husband is Chinese singer Li Ronghao, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to apologise.

“I want to apologise for the offensive and disrespectful joke made at the Zhengzhou concert,” she wrote on Dec 10.

“It is indeed my fault, and I am very willing to accept everyone’s timely corrections and criticism. I sincerely apologise again to those who have been disturbed by what I said.”

While some acknowledged that she made the comment in jest, many Chinese netizens commented that the joke had gone too far.

The Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism told Chinese media that it has received several complaints over the issue.

It has contacted the relevant agencies for follow-up.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

taiwanCelebritiesMusicCONCERTSChinasocial media