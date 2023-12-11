Taiwan singer Rainie Yang apologises for joke deemed offensive to Henan people

Rainie Yang's comment sparked a backlash after videos of her making the comment went viral online.

The uproar over Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s joke at her recent concert in China has not abated, even after her apology.

Yang had performed in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province on Dec 9 as part of her Like A Star world tour concert.

She had joked onstage that the people of Henan “have a reputation for lying”.

The 39-year-old was singing onstage when a couple in the audience was caught kissing on camera.

Cheers erupted and Yang asked the audience what had happened as she was not facing the screen.

People replied loudly that there was a couple kissing, and waved their light sticks together.

“The people of Zhengzhou are so naughty,” Yang joked. “The people of Henan can’t be like this. You know you have a reputation for lying, so don’t lie to me.”

The singer, whose husband is Chinese singer Li Ronghao, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to apologise.

“I want to apologise for the offensive and disrespectful joke made at the Zhengzhou concert,” she wrote on Dec 10.

“It is indeed my fault, and I am very willing to accept everyone’s timely corrections and criticism. I sincerely apologise again to those who have been disturbed by what I said.”

While some acknowledged that she made the comment in jest, many Chinese netizens commented that the joke had gone too far.

The Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism told Chinese media that it has received several complaints over the issue.

It has contacted the relevant agencies for follow-up.