Taiwanese host Aaron Yan blocked on Facebook twice in six days

Taiwanese pop star and host Aaron Yan is well-known for being outspoken on social media.

Taiwanese host and pop star Aaron Yan found himself the target of a temporary Facebook ban twice in a week.

The 37-year-old member of the now-defunct boyband Fahrenheit took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning (Dec 16) to upload a screenshot of his Facebook page, where a reply he made to a netizen, about the ongoing war in Ukraine, could not be posted.

Yan wrote in a caption accompanying the post that he suspected there was malware embedded in advertisements for porn sites.

“The last time I was blocked from commenting was also after I reported an advertisement for porn,” he wrote. “Regardless, this is the kind of person that I’ll always take issue with, the kind I find the most repulsive.“

In the screenshot, Yan’s comment can be seen beneath a post of a news article with the headline “Russia and (Russia’s president Vladimir) Putin, please stop.“

A netizen replied: “Why don’t you look at who refuses to negotiate for peace?“

Yan countered: “Negotiating for peace with an enemy that invaded your land, kied your people and took your property?

“Stop kidding. Do you have Stockholm Syndrome?” he added, referring to the condition where a captive develops positive feelings for his or her captor.

This comment, however, could not be posted.

This is not the first time Yan has been blocked from commenting on the social media platform. Just last Sunday (Dec 11), he took to Twitter to say that he was temporarily restricted from posting and commenting to protect the community from spam messages.

The following day (Dec 12), Yan tweeted that he was able to comment under Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s page, but still restricted from commenting on other pages. He added a screenshot of his comment - written entirely in English - questioning Facebook’s suspension and restriction policies.

Yan is well-known for being outspoken on social media. Aside from often voicing his opinions on politics and current affairs, he actively engages netizens who reply to him.

His outspokenness has sometimes landed him in trouble. He was widely criticised when he said on Facebook that heavy rains caused a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Hualien in 2015. This theory was debunked by experts.

Yan subsequently apologised for the post.