Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang and former K-pop star Jessica Jung get pally

Rainie Yang (left) shared several photos with Jessica Jung on social media on Sunday.

BEIJING – Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, who is known to be on good terms with several celebrities, has added former K-pop star Jessica Jung to her circle of friends.

Yang, 38, shared several photos with Jung, 33, on social media on Sunday. She wrote in Chinese, “I made a new friend last year”, and tagged the Korean-American singer-songwriter.

She continued: “We keep in touch regularly and make time for each other to meet. I will cherish this friendship as this is my most cherished way of making friends.”

Yang, who is married to Chinese singer Li Ronghao, ended the post with “Luv Jessica”. Jung shared the post on Weibo on Sunday, writing in English: “Good friends, good times.”

Yang, who is now based in China, was asked online by a fan whether the photos were taken recently. She said they were taken last Saturday when Jung visited her home in Beijing.

Both Yang and Jung did not disclose on social media how they had met.

Jung, a former member of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, took part in the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves in 2022, finishing in second place after Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang.

Yang, a member of defunct Taiwanese girl group 4 In Love, was also an alumna of Sisters Who Make Waves, taking part in the second season of the reality show in 2021.

Jung also joined music reality show Sound Like Summer Flowers, in which she and Yang were the team managers.