Tanya Chua celebrates birthday with Jolin Tsai, friends

Singaporean singer Tanya Chua celebrated her 49th birthday on Jan 28 with friends in Taipei, including Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai.

Chua, who is based in Taiwan, posted on Jan 29 several photos and a video of her celebration, which had a theme of longevity peaches.

“Welcoming the next half-century of my life with joy and peachiness, as I am grateful to be surrounded by family, friends and distinguished people,” the Mandopop star wrote in Chinese. “There are still some tasks in the universe which I have not completed, and I will give it my best shot.”

Chua won four prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in 2022, including Best Female Singer (Mandarin) for the fourth time.

Referring to the photos of her celebration, for which she wore a sash with the words “Birthday Queen”, she wrote: “I love the vintage-inspired, natural, unretouched look of us on camera. Ha.”

The singer also shared photos of a gathering which included Tsai, 43. Chua was seen using her hands to signal 5-0, as she wrote that she is still continuing with the celebration of her “half-century birthday”.

She posted a video of her playing the guitar. Then she stopped and the camera panned to Tsai, who continued strumming the guitar while seated on the floor.

“Thanks to my chicken-soup-for-the-soul members,” Chua quipped. “We will officially change our name to xx Guitar Club today.”