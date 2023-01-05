Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim forget their eighth wedding anniversary

Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim tied the knot on Jan 4, 2015, after dating for 10 years and have three sons.

Just like many married couples with young children, local singer-musicians Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim’s wedding anniversary appeared to be the furthest thing on their minds.

Sharing three photos of their wedding on social media on Wednesday night, Tay wrote: “It took us eight years of marriage to finally... both completely forget about our wedding anniversary.”

The pair tied the knot on Jan 4, 2015, after dating for 10 years and have three sons – Momo, five, Xiao Pian Pian, two, and six-month-old Qiuqiu.

Tay, 39, used the hashtag #3kidslater and explained: “Too busy with New Year/moving house (evicted to a temporary stay in two months and we have not started packing).”

Sim, 41, also shared a photo of their wedding on his Instagram account on the same day, writing in Chinese: “Eight years – that was how eight years passed us by. Three sons – I did not expect to have three sons.”

The overall winner of the third season of local reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2014 continued: “Fortunately, we did not have another one. I will ‘stop while I can’.”

He was using the Chinese idiom which sounds like “four sons” in Chinese.

The couple also posted a photo of themselves with their baby at their new home on Dec 20, writing: “This will be Simchu 2.0 (Sim’s house 2.0), with the addition of three boys. Unfortunately, we can’t start work till probably after CNY, and we are moving out soon... so we may need to have a temporary home in the meantime.”