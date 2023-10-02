Taylor Swift attends second Chiefs football game

Taylor Swift cheering before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct 1, 2023.

Taylor Swift, actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman celebrate after a Kansas City Chiefs touch down during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

WASHINGTON – Pop megastar Taylor Swift travelled to New Jersey on Sunday night to watch Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets, as rumours about the pair’s relationship sent the National Football League’s (NFL) ticket sales and television viewership soaring.

NBC’s cameras showed Swift in a luxury box with several other celebrities, including Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively.

As the Chiefs scored the first touchdown of the game – running back Isiah Pacheco, not Kelce, crossed the goal line – Swift was seen celebrating in the suite.

Unlike last week, when she sported a red-and-white Chiefs jacket to watch Kelce’s team defeat the Chicago Bears in Missouri, Swift – who lives in New York City – wore a black top and leather jacket in the more hostile environs of the Jets home stadium.

Her appearance, besides fuelling further rumours about her romance with the Chiefs’ star tight end, is sure to deliver another marketing blessing to the NFL.

The Jets’ ticket sales for their game against the Chiefs soared after her appearance at the Chiefs’ last game, with sales in a single day more than doubling the previous record for this season, according to StubHub, a ticket resale platform.

Sunday’s game was the second-highest selling one of the NFL season after the season opener, Stubhub said.

The cheapest nosebleed seat tickets for Sunday’s game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, were going for US$81 (S$111) on Sunday afternoon, while resale tickets at the lower level cost close to US$9,000.

Swift, 33, has sold out football stadiums across the United States over the last several months as she embarked on the domestic leg of her international, record-breaking Eras Tour – including MetLife Stadium, where her three sold-out shows in May drew more than 200,000 fans in all.

She sent her cult-like fan base of “Swifties” into a frenzy last week when she made a surprise appearance in Kelce’s suite at the Chiefs’ home game in Kansas City.

Advertisements for the upcoming Eras concert film, opening in theatres in November, ran on NBC ahead of the game broadcast.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a promotional video on X with Swift’s song, Welcome To New York, playing in the background and the caption, “Taylor Made for Sunday Night”.

When she showed up at the Chiefs’ game on Sept 24, viewership among women ages 18 to 49 – Swift’s prime fan demographic – spiked 63 per cent week over week.

The two have played coy on the nature of their relationship.

Kelce spoke briefly about Swift this week, when his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, jokingly asked him on their podcast: “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

“Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” said Travis Kelce, who described her as looking “amazing” and dubbed her enthusiasm during the game and the excitement of Chiefs fans at seeing her there as “absolutely hysterical”. - REUTERS