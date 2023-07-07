Taylor Swift fans dash to queue, have shouting matches as general tickets sale starts on Friday

Mr Leroy Ng, 31, was the first in line at SingPost's Woodlands branch. He and his partner managed to secure 8 tickets in total.

After queueing for 17 hours at SingPost’s Woodlands Civic Centre outlet, Mr Leroy Ng and his girlfriend bought eight Taylor Swift concert tickets worth about $6,200 on Friday.

The couple, who had been queueing since Thursday 5am, were the first to get tickets at that branch.

Each customer is allowed to buy four tickets.

Looking visibly pleased, Mr Ng, 31, said: “I’m just relieved. I’m happy my partner and her friends can watch the concert.”

He was not the only one struggling to contain his excitement, as fans across the country grappled with a range of emotions at various SingPost outlets.

Those at Serangoon Central held hands, comforting each other when outlets islandwide faced technical issues with ticketing site Ticketmaster.

All over the island, fans both online and offline could not complete buying their tickets even after selecting them when the system crashed.

Tempers flared at Bukit Timah Community Centre (CC), on Friday, when a woman dressed in pink shouted at two girls, Ms Christina Sun, 19, and Ms Edna Tan, 19, who were at the front of the queue.

She yelled: “Can you all hurry up? It’s been 30 minutes already!”

Ms Tan, who was crying on the phone, turned back and shouted back: “It’s not our fault, it’s the system!”

Others were receiving error messages that said “promo code exceeded” despite not having used their access codes, and faced blank screens on their phones.

At 2.20pm, all tickets for the UOB reserved sale were sold out.

Project executive Yasmine Diyana, 26, was 14th in line and had been queueing since noon on Thursday as she could not get a ticket earlier.

“I’m so nervous. I’ve been peeling my nails to cope,” she replied, saying she did not get an access code. So, she and three friends bought one for $400 via Carousell.

It worked. She bought four $348 tickets two hours after general sales opened.

Student Bryan Lau, 22, was successful after queueing for 36 hours at the Serangoon Central outlet.

He bought two $348 tickets and two $288 tickets.

Noting that even SingPost staff looked anxious, he said: “There were some difficulties inside, and tensions were very high. It was the system, could be due to the overwhelming number of users.”

But he credited the staff for being attentive and helpful.

He said: “In the end, I got exactly what I wanted. I’m extremely excited to be able to go.”

Gabriel Boo 18, was the first in queue for Taylor Swift concert tickets outside Hougang Mall around 6.45am in July 7, 2023. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY Lucky fan Gabriel Boo, 18 who was at the Hougang Mall outlet bought four tickets worth $1,400 in total. But it almost did not happen for him.

He said: “I faced some issues at the counter when the staff told me they could not access my code and could not confirm I had received the tickets. But they managed to resolve it as soon as they could.”

Friday was the last day to get tickets, after UOB pre-sale tickets sold out within three hours on Wednesday. Only those with exclusive access codes could queue at SingPost outlets.

Videos circulating in Taylor Swift group chats on messaging platform Telegram, on Friday, showed fans at Ion and Northpoint City at Yishun rushing in when the malls opened at 7am.

Fans at Ion crawled under shutters as they were raised, while those at Northpoint City ran up escalators.

Fans queue at Downtown East for Taylor Swift tickets on July 7, 2023. ST PHOTO: ANDREW WONG At Downtown East, a man accused of cutting the queue was forced out by some women. The group had issued their own numbers to ensure order, but when asked, he could not produce his slip of paper.

One of those in the queue, who only wanted to be known as Ms Low, 17, did not recognise the man despite being in the queue overnight.

She said: “It wasn’t just us. The groups in front of him and behind him did not see him beforehand either. It’s like he just came out of nowhere.”

But generally, most fans queued in an orderly manner, some since Wednesday afternoon.

Fans who had been queueing at SingPost outlets inside malls were told on Thursday they had to leave when the premises closed.

On Friday, those queueing outside Woodlands Civic Centre and Hougang Mall remained in their queue positions as they were led in by mall staff in an orderly manner at around 6.45am.

Security officers at Hougang Mall asked fans inside to move aside if they were obstructing any store entrances.

Police officers hand out anti-scam posters to fans waiting in queue for Taylor Swift tickets at Bukit Timah Community Centre on July 7, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHRISTINE SIOW Anti-scam posters were also handed out by police officers at Bukit Timah CC. Other outlets had the posters shown to them by SingPost employees or pasted at the entrance of the outlet. On Thursday, the police warned the public that with popular performers such as Swift and Coldplay coming here, there had been a resurgence of scams involving the sale of concert tickets.

At least 462 people have lost more than $480,000 since January.

Student Hannah Yoong Soong En, 23 was one of seven friends at Serangoon Central who got tickets. She bought four $288 tickets.

Referring to one of Swift’s songs, called 22, she said: “On a scale of one to 10 on how happy I am? I’m 22!”