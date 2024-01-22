Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested after trying to break into her New York home

There has been another break-in attempt on pop star Taylor Swift’s home in New York City.

A man allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift’s home in New York City has been arrested.

According to the New York Post, witnesses said the man tried, but failed, to enter the American pop star’s townhouse in Tribeca on Jan 20 afternoon.

The American newspaper added that officers from the New York Police Department received a call about a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that the “individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location”.

The authorities did not identify the trespasser.

Witnesses told New York Post that the alleged stalker frequently waited outside or near Swift’s Manhattan home. Her neighbours added that the same man had been lurking around for a few weeks.

CNN reported that the man had an active warrant. His arrest on Jan 20 was because of two open warrants from 2017, when he failed to answer a summons.

It was not the first time there has been an attempted break-in at the Grammy winner’s home.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after he entered two Tribeca residences linked to the Karma singer.

In 2018, another man was arrested for trying to break into her townhouse. He was charged a year later with another break-in at the building.

Swift’s other homes in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island, have also been frequently trespassed by stalkers, and police have arrested some of these intruders.