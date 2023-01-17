Ticket sales for Blackpink’s newly-added second National Stadium concert kick off Feb 6

South Korean girl group Blackpink will have an additional show at the National Stadium in Singapore after a sold out first night.

Following a sold-out first night at the National Stadium, K-pop girl group Blackpink have added a second show on the Singapore leg of their Born Pink world tour at the same venue.

The quartet, whose first concert is slated for May 13, will also be performing on May 14.

Tickets range from $168 to $398 and will go on sale for the public on Feb 9 at 10am, although there are three rounds of pre-sales.

Members of Blackpink’s Weverse – a South Korean-based international platform for fans – will be able to access a pre-sale on Feb 6. They must register for the pre-sale on Jan 18, between 10am to midnight, in order to access it on Feb 6. Maybank debit and credit card members will also enjoy a priority sale on Feb 7 while the Live Nation members pre-sale is on Feb 8.

All pre-sales will begin at 10am and end at midnight. VIP ticket holders with tickets costing $398 are entitled to a soundcheck event with the group prior to the concert.

Blackpink, the hottest international girl group of the moment, have sold out venues around the world and are set to headline famed American music festival Coachella later this year, making them the first Asian act to do so. They first performed at Coachella in 2019.

Tickets range from $168 to $398 and will go on sale for the public on Feb 9 at 10am. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Book It/Blackpink World Tour Born Pink Asia

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: May 14, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets range from $168 to $398. Tickets go on sale on Feb 9 at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588), and SingPost outlets.

Pre-sale for Weverse members begins on Feb 6, from 10am until midnight. Visit www.livenation.sg/blackpink2023 for more information.

Pre-sale for Maybank users begins on Feb 7, from 10am until midnight.

Pre-sale for Live Nation members begins on Feb 8, from 10am until midnight, via www.livenation.sg.