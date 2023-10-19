 Tickets to rock band Mayday’s two National Stadium concerts in January are almost sold out, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Tickets to rock band Mayday’s two National Stadium concerts in January are almost sold out

Taiwanese rock band Mayday consist of (from left) bassist Masa, guitarist Monster, lead vocalist Ashin, guitarist Stone and drummer Guan You.PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE
Benson Ang Lifestyle Correspondent
Oct 19, 2023 06:34 pm

Taiwanese rock band Mayday have once again proven their popularity with Singapore fans.

Tickets to the quintet’s Jan 13 and 14 concerts at the National Stadium are almost sold out. Priced between $168 and $368, they went on sale at 10am on Thursday.

By 4.30pm, tickets for the first show were no longer available, and 90 per cent of tickets for the second show had been snapped up.

Maybank credit and debit card members had priority access to tickets on Tuesday, and these pre-sale tickets were sold out within an hour. Priority pre-sale tickets for Singtel mobile users on Wednesday also sold out in under an hour.

Mayday comprise lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster. They last performed in Singapore in 2022 at the same venue to a 40,000-strong crowd.

Their upcoming shows are part of their Nowhere Re: Live tour, which has travelled to cities such as Guangzhou and Beijing, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Nowhere tour. 

Liam Gallagher announces 30th anniversary tour

Their Lion City performances will also mark Mayday’s third Nowhere tour in Singapore, following their first tour in 2012 and a second one in 2013.

