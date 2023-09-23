TNP gets an exclusive peek behind the curtains of & Juliet at Sands Theatre

We are all familiar with Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet but what if Juliet chose her own fate?

Presented by Base Entertainment, the Tony-nominated Broadway smash hit musical & Juliet brings a fresh twist to Juliet's story and is making its Asian premiere at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

TNP was invited for an exclusive backstage tour and took a peek behind the curtains of the jukebox musical.

Have you ever wondered how the cast and crew manage extensive costume, set and prop changes throughout the production? The answer is careful choreography and organisation, said company manager Paul Harvey. As well as a great team of dressers.

We got to see the iconic chandelier up close as well as a rolling platform that comes out during the show's climax: Juliet's big moment of woman empowerment.

It also features locks placed on it by the cast and crew with their initials on them.

The set design, props and costumes bring a new style and colour to the classic tale.

True to the musical's theme of individuals expressing themselves in their own style, Harvey said every cast member had a say in their costumes.

“All of our ensemble had input in their costume design so some of these designs are slightly different to West End and Broadway," he said.

"They worked closely with our creative team who flew to Australia at the beginning of rehearsals to design the costumes with the cast and took onboard their own personal style."

Another aspect that sets & Juliet apart from other musicals is that the band does not play in the orchestra pit.

A band room was set up in the style of a music studio to make the show’s music sound like a studio recording.

The nine-player band play live and gets to come out and take a final curtain call, a special tribute because music is so integral to the show.

Expect to hear some of the most iconic songs, including Since U Been Gone, Roar, Baby One More Time and larger than Life in this remix of Shakespeare's most famous love story.

& Juliet is now showing until Oct 8 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue.

Prices for tickets range from $68 to $238 and TNP readers can enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent off all ticket categories for all performances at this link.