Unauthorised ticket redemption for Jacky Cheung’s Singapore concerts a ‘potential scam’

Unusual Entertainment said the ticket redemption was not authorised by them or by HK singer Jacky Cheung's management.

Unusual Entertainment, the local show promoter of Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung’s series of nine sold-out concerts in Singapore in July, has warned of an unauthorised ticket redemp­tion ruse related to its upcoming performances.

Since Wednesday, posters have been circulating on China’s Weibo, and possibly other social media platforms, by an entity purporting to be Australian brokerage firm Trademax Global, which encourage people to spend and redeem tickets to Cheung’s Singapore shows.

According to the poster, a Trademax Global client outside of Australia and New Zealand who makes a total net deposit of US$30,000 (S$40,400) with the platform will allegedly be able to receive two Category 1 tickets (worth $388 each) to the July 22 or 23 show. Those who make a US$15,000 deposit will receive two Category 3 tickets (worth $288 each) to the July 23 show. These tickets are available on a “first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last”.

Unusual Entertainment posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday night: “We wish to caution you that the content of these posters and the activity described are not authorised by Unusual Entertainment or the management of Jacky Cheung. We strongly advise you not to participate in this activity, which may potentially be a scam.”

The company is investigating the matter and taking steps to verify the authenticity of the posters before it takes any necessary legal action.

On online marketplace Carousell, scalpers have continued to resell tickets at exorbitant prices, with a pair of tickets, each originally priced at $388, going for a total of $2,000.

In an earlier press statement, Unusual Entertainment cautioned fans that Ticketmaster Singapore is the only official ticketing agent for the concert, and to refrain from buying tickets from unauthorised sellers or third-party websites in case of fraud.

The Heavenly King will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from July 14 to 16, 21 to 23 and 28 to 30 as part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour.

All 72,000 tickets – priced between $168 and $388 – were snapped up within hours of release in late April and early May.

The Straits Times understands that Unusual Entertainment is “still exploring the possibility of adding more shows”.