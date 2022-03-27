 V of BTS voted Most Handsome Male Singer by Baidu Encyclopedia, Latest Music News - The New Paper
V of BTS voted Most Handsome Male Singer by Baidu Encyclopedia

After the poll was released, V trended on Weibo with the keywords "Kim Tae-hyung is the most handsome man in the world".PHOTO: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Mar 27, 2022 07:46 pm

V from South Korean mega boy band BTS has been voted the Most Handsome Male Singer by Chinese website Baidu Encyclopedia.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, took the top spot in the poll of more than 150 global stars. Baidu Encyclopedia, which is China's version of Wikipedia, is one of the most visited sites in the country.

K-pop boyband Exo's Baekhyun, 29, and American singer Justin Timberlake, 41, came in second and third respectively.

After the poll was released over the weekend, V began trending on Chinese social media site Weibo with the keywords "Kim Tae-hyung is the most handsome man in the world".

Others on the Top 10 list include British singer-actor Shayne Ward, 37, at No. 5, Thai singer-actor Sukrit Wisetkaew, 36, better known as Bie, at No. 6, and Canadian rapper Drake, who came in ninth.

Just making the list was Hong Kong mega star Andy Lau, 60, who was in the 10th spot, showing that he can hold his own against much younger stars.

