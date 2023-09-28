Veteran singers set to make for a nostalgic Xinyao night

Some 8,000 fans will be treated to a night of nostalgia this Saturday (Sept 30).

Headlined by Mavis Hee, Joanna Dong, Allan Moo and Roy Loi, this year's Xinyao 41 Concert takes place at the Town Square at Our Tampines Hub.

Eric Moo, who will make a special apperance at the show, is expected to sing a medley of classic numbers.

Another highlight will be Hee who will perform hits such as Regret and Moonlight In The City.

Ticket holders should take note of the following:

Doors open at 5.30pm. Read Our Tampines Hub’s admission advisory here.

All tickets holders are to be seated by 6.30pm.

Tickets will not be valid after 7.30pm. Entry to Town Square after 7.30pm will be on a first-come first-serve basis, subject to venue capacity.

Parking may be limited; ticket holders are advised to look for alternative parking options or other ways to reach Our Tampines Hub.

Here's a sneak peak into the rehearsal that took place earlier this week.