Wang Leehom admits that 2022 had been difficult for him

LAS VEGAS – Taiwanese-American singer-actor Wang Leehom has admitted that the past year had been difficult for him since the public spat with his estranged wife Lee Jinglei.

The 46-year-old Mandopop star held his first concert in over a year, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas last Saturday, since his acrimonious divorce battle with Lee, 36. They have three children aged four to eight.

The two were engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December 2021, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

Wang then announced on social media that he would quit the entertainment industry temporarily and had kept a low profile since.

He hinted at his concerns when he asked his fans at the concert: “Are you here? I have wondered if we would meet again when I returned to the stage.”

His fans cheered him as they replied loudly: “We are still here.”

Wang, who sported long hair, thanked them and kicked off his concert with the song You’re Not Here. His eyes teared after he performed the song and bowed to the audience.

Wang’s parents and his younger brother’s family, as well as his friends and former classmates in the United States, were present to show their support.

In a nod to his divorce saga, Wang said on stage: “There are moments in life when you either fall lightly or fall heavily. I guess it has not been easy for many people in the past year, right? It has not been easy for me last year.”

The artiste also hinted that he missed his children when he performed for the first time the new song, Seeing You If I Want To, with one of the lyrics mentioning: “The road is only 700m long, but it seems like we are separated by a sea.”

Wang’s Las Vegas concert had attracted much attention since he made the announcement about it in early December 2022, and he trended on Chinese social media after the event.

Concert organiser Kwan’s International said it has received several invitations for Wang to perform around the world and hopes a Taiwan concert can be arranged by late 2023.