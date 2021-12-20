Wang Leehom apologises, says he will quit showbiz for now

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom, who has been accused of multiple infidelities by his estranged wife Lee Jinglei, has apologised and announced that he is quitting the entertainment industry temporarily.

In a social media post around noon on Monday (Dec 20), the 45-year-old wrote in Chinese: "It is my fault for not managing my marriage properly, causing trouble to my family and not living up to my image as an idol."

He said he would no longer issue any explanations or defence as it was meaningless arguing about the past now that he and Lee, 35, have divorced.

The couple married in 2013 and have two daughters, aged seven and five, and a three-year-old son.

Wang had confirmed on social media last Wednesday the divorce, but Lee told Taiwan's Apple Daily on Monday that they are still husband and wife as they have yet to complete the divorce proceedings.

"I will take note of my words and actions from now on, shoulder my responsibilities as a father, son and public figure, as well as take care of Jinglei and our children in life and financially as much as possible," Wang wrote.

"I am going to quit my work temporarily and set aside time for my parents and children to make up for the damage caused by this incident."

He added that he will also transfer to Lee the house she and their children are currently living in.

The issue of the house was raised after Lee had included in a post on Sunday a snapshot of a message from Wang last Saturday, in which he said he would give her the condominium if she apologised, told the media that her accusations were groundless and that she was not thinking clearly.

Lee Jinglei posted a snapshot of a message from Wang Leehom, in which he said he would give her the condominium if she apologised, told the media that her accusations were groundless and that she was not thinking clearly. PHOTO: LEE JINGLEI/INSTAGRAM

"The issue has been mainly mishandled by me and I apologise again to everybody," Wang wrote at the end of the post. Lee had on Monday morning rebutted Wang's claim that going public was the only way he could communicate with her. She included the screenshots of the rejected and unanswered voice calls she had made to him. She urged him to stop blaming other people for his problems.

She hoped she would not have to expose more private matters in response to his false accusations or his unwillingness to admit to his mistakes, adding that she has almost become an "online writer of serialised stories".