Why fans pay over $300 to watch Blackpink through an iPhone screen

Superstar K-pop girl group Blackpink performing at the National Stadium on May 13. The audience can be seen holding up their cellphones to record the group.

Near the end of the first night of superstar K-pop girl group Blackpink’s concert at the National Stadium in Singapore last Saturday, member Jennie remarked: “I’m seeing more cellphones than faces today. I don’t know if I like that. So, for the last two songs, I want everyone to connect and interact with us and sing and dance and just party, okay?”

Following the quartet’s two-night gig over the weekend – part of their Born Pink world tour – there was a slew of social media posts and news articles about Singaporeans’ undesirable concert etiquette.

Many Blinks – the name given to Blackpink fans – went in thinking that their tickets, which cost $168 to $398, would give them the coveted Blackpink-in-your-area experience.

The truth was more like an iPhones-in-your-face encounter.

Other than fans with the gumption and luck to snag front-row spots, most people in the mosh pit likely watched Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose perform through the gaps of spectators’ arms and their mobile phone screens recording every minute of the 22-song, 105-minute set.

Many directed their phone cameras towards the girls, raising their arms high to get a good video, hence blocking others from viewing the stage and even the big screen broadcasting the show.

This is not unique to Singapore. In fact, Jennie called out such excessive mobile phone filming at the group’s shows in Seoul and Atlanta in 2022 as well.

Neither is this a particularly new problem brought on by revenge concert-going following a three-year pandemic.

Back in 2019, K-pop boy band BTS’ Suga asked fans to consider capturing a concert with their eyes instead of their phone camera in a live broadcast he shared on social media.

As a reviewer of almost every major K-pop concert in Singapore, I can attest to the multiple instances I have seen of idols begging fans to put their phones down for just a song or two.

Yet, there are still fans who simply will not move the phone away, intent on recording even after pleas for them to stop.

It might be true that K-pop concerts trigger a particular level of fervour not seen in other music genres, but video recording of concerts is not a K-pop issue per se.

A cursory search on TikTok shows you Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour from various angles.

I am not a good videographer, so I do not often take videos at concerts.

Even so, at the One Love Asia Festival here in October 2022, I whipped my phone out when local star Stefanie Sun took the stage and sang her classic break-up number What I Miss.

It was because I did not know if I would have the chance to see her – one of my favourite Mandopop singers – perform it live again.

People take photos of weddings, birthdays and graduations because they are momentous occasions.

For die-hard fans, especially those who would brave the sweaty, sometimes unruly crowd of the mosh pit, a concert is a milestone. For memories, of course, but vanity too.

When you have somehow worked your way to within arm’s length of global superstars like Blackpink or BTS, those are bragging rights you have earned. And even if you were just a top-of-the-stadium observer of Blackpink, being there – when many people could not snag tickets in time – is a point of pride as well.

There is no question that taking a video compromises on the visceral, in-the-moment enjoyment of watching a concert. And if you are someone less inclined to store the entire gig in your phone, it is annoying to watch a show surrounded by fans taking videos of every single song.

But you cannot shame, lecture, educate or will this behaviour away.

Outside of event organisers and artistes taking a hard stance on cellphone use and having scaled-up security to throw anyone caught recording or taking pictures out of the venue, people are going to do so from start to end.

Social media has changed and conditioned people in ways that cannot be undone. It gave people easy access to record and share their lives.

And that access has, in turn, shaped our culture.

Loath it or love it, people are living in a “pics-or-it-didn’t-happen” era. If you were in the audience for Blackpink but have nothing to show for it, you are the proverbial tree in the forest that fell when no one was there to see or hear it.

Until an apocalypse takes away all of people’s phones and social media apps, as a seasoned concert attendee, I have only one piece of advice for fans who are not keen to experience a concert through a mobile phone screen: Stay away from the mosh pit.