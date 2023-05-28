Yes, that’s Marina Bay Sands in OneRepublic’s new music video

The SkyPark Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands was one of the locations for OneRepublic’s latest music video Runaway.

Singapore has left such an impression on OneRepublic, that one of the “stars” in the American pop-rock band’s new music video Runaway is Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Known for hits like Apologize (2007), Stop And Stare (2008), Counting Stars (2013) and I Ain’t Worried (2022), the group staged a concert at The Star Theatre on Feb 28 after playing here several times, including in 2017 and 2018.

Released on Friday, Runaway is an exuberant song that captures the free-spirited essence of travel and discovery.

Set against the Singapore skyline and waterfront, the music video – a collaboration between MBS and OneRepublic’s record label Universal Music Group – sees vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, bassist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett performing live at sunset atop the integrated resort’s SkyPark Observation Deck, with portions featuring MBS’ three iconic hotel towers.

Runaway marked the first time a production of this scale has taken place at the deck, with an elaborate set-up that included standing floodlights and a camera dolly rail track to capture 360-degree panoramic views.

American pop rock band OneRepublic. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC SINGAPORE

In addition, the music video also sees the band performing along the promenade in front of the light-and-water show Spectra, and provides viewers a peek inside one of the integrated resort’s newly refurbished world-class suites.

MBS was among several film locations throughout Asia featured, which showcased travel landmarks and cultural practices across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

MBS’ chief operating officer Paul Town said in a statement: “Our collaboration presented a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our luxurious facilities and attractions, and we look forward to hosting more such high-calibre artistes that bolster Marina Bay Sands’ status as the entertainment hub in the region.”