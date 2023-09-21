YG Entertainment denies report some Blackpink members leaving label

Blackpink members (from left) Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose performing at the National Stadium on May 13.

SEOUL – Shares of YG Entertainment closed down more than 13 per cent on Thursday after a media report that some members of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink are not renewing their contracts with the label.

Some Blackpink members have decided to leave YG Entertainment, reported The Daily Sports Seoul, citing unidentified entertainment industry sources.

According to the South Korean media outlet, Rose, 26, is the only member of the popular quartet who has renewed her contract with the agency.

It added that Jisoo, who plans to expand her acting career, and Lisa, a top star in the South Asian market, have accepted exclusive contracts that are worth millions. Jisoo, 28, and Lisa, 26, according to Sports Seoul, have decided to sign with South Korean companies for representation.

There is no word on 27-year-old Jennie’s future plans.

In a statement, YG Entertainment said talks to renew the members’ contracts are still ongoing and nothing has been confirmed.

For months, there has been speculation that Thai member Lisa might break away from the group and pursue a solo career.

The group embarked on a Born Pink World Tour in October 2022, which ended in South Korea in September and had more than 60 shows across the world. - REUTERS