 YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 to stage ‘music battle’ in Singapore, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 to stage ‘music battle’ in Singapore

YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 to stage ‘music battle’ in Singapore
TwoSet Violin is a popular Australian classical music violin duo comprising (from left) violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Jan 10, 2023 01:36 pm

Internet sensations and popular musicians TwoSet Violin and Davie504 will be in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 17.

The joint concert at the 5,000 capacity venue is billed as a “music battle” that pits the two acts against each other, in which “only the best instrument will survive”.

Taiwan-born Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, who make up TwoSet, are known for popularising classical music with their comedic videos. Their concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the Victoria Concert Hall in November sold out within minutes.

Their YouTube channel, which features skits and music videos, has close to four million subscribers and a total of 1.2 billion views.

Davie504, real name Davide Biale, is an Italian musician whose videos of him playing the bass guitar have gone viral. His YouTube channel has 12.6 million subscribers and amassed 2.49 billion views.

Since mid-2020, TwoSet and Davie504 have been taking light-hearted jibes at each other through their YouTube videos, arguing that each act’s respective instrument is superior.

Angry Malaysian football fans had attacked Jay Chou on social media over seat shortages at the stadium.
Music

Fury after stadium prioritizes Jay Chou's gig over football semis

Related Stories

K-pop boy band Treasure to hold first concert in Singapore

Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim forget their eighth wedding anniversary

HK composer Joseph Koo dies at 92

On Jan 6, TwoSet issued a challenge to Davie504 to a “real life music battle”. On Jan 8, Davie504 released a response video in which he accepted the challenge and announced the Singapore concert. In the video, the bass player also announced that the show will be his first live performance “in the real world”.

TwoSet Violin VS Davie504

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
When: Feb 17, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $169 to $199 from Sistic. Go to bit.ly/3iooCok or call 6348-5555.

More On This Topic
Lunch with Sumiko: TwoSet Violin on that one tune you won’t hear at their weddings
Popularising classical music: Violin duo TwoSet’s Singapore concert tickets sold out within minutes

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicCONCERTSCLASSICAL MUSICYouTube